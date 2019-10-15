Burgess Hill duo stress importance of mental health care in workplace

Staff members from a Burgess Hill insurance brokers took part in ‘eye-opening’ training to gain knowledge on mental health in the workplace.

Julia Crow, HR and development manager for Bennett Christmas, along with Alex Spinks, assistant manager for BC Underwriting, journeyed to Yorkshire to take part in the Mental Health First Aid Course (MHFA).

Alex said: “I put myself forward for this course because mental health is an enormous part of the workplace that needs addressing.

“We have physical first aid trainers as an essential in business, however it’s time to have the same importance put on mental health too.

“We covered a lot of areas that I didn’t even realise could be an issue. We learned things such as how to approach different kinds of people and what sort of character they might be, use the correct listening and communication techniques, unique to the situation and how to point people in the right direction which will help them.”

“The most alarming stat from the day was that Insurance is one of the most effected sectors in the UK for mental health.”

“It was a real eye-opener getting to understand the many different ways someone may be showing the signs of needing help and it’s something I will be taking into my day to day life – not just at work.”

Julia highlighted the importance of attending the course.

She said: “Mental health affects everyone, keeping well is a challenge against all the things that life throws at us.

“We spend a lot of time at work, so it is important that support is there for everyone who needs it. Having completed this course, it has reinforced the importance of having mental health first aiders is in the workplace.”