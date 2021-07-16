The event returned on Sunday (July 4) from 1pm to 5.30pm, after last year’s show was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It raised £700 for St Peter & St James Hospice.

“More than 120 people and their families came from all over the South of England to enjoy the nine lovely and interesting gardens open across the town,” said Burgess Hill in Bloom chairman Cathy Barnett.

A 'small by very full' garden belonging to Sue Goodsall of Western Road. Sue said it welcomes a wide variety of wildlife and has two water features and two different seating areas.

“Residents came up trumps when they showed off their ‘shutdown’ gardening,” she said, adding that the public found all the gardens fascinating.

Cathy said there were three ‘large and beautiful’ gardens in Crescent Road, with one completely re-designed, as well as a children’s play area in Warelands, a wild garden in St Peters Road and a reclaimed railway-land garden in Chanctonbury Road.

Western Road offered fun and games, she said, and Station Road provided an ‘old favourite’ with replanted offerings on display.

There was also a first time opener showing a smaller garden in Park Close, and Barnside Avenue showed off their bird boxes.

P&S Gallagher in Church Road, the Garden Safari’s sponsors, provided hanging baskets for one of the ‘drive-by’ locations.

“All the visitors were very happy to be out and about after being shut in for so long,” said Cathy, adding that Burgess Hill in Bloom and St Peter & St James Hospice are grateful to all the gardeners who took part.