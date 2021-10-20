Sophia Elliot, 14, and Daisy Hogan, 12, both pupils at Burgess Hill Girls, will appear on the famous stage in February to take part in Pay The Piper, a new opera written by Glyndebourne composers in residence Ailie Roberts, Anna Appleby, Cecilia Livingston and Ninfea Crutwell-Reade with libretto by Hazel Gould.

The pair will take part in intensive rehearsals along with a chorus of other talented young singers between now and opening night when the curtain rises on a quirky take on the Pied Piper of Hamelin story.

While Sophia has never even been to the opera before, she has plenty of experience of performance in other genres, having fallen in love with the stage when she played Annie.

Pitch perfect moment for girls who land Glyndebourne roles

Mum Claire said: “Sophia has always loved singing.

“She used to love coming with me to a community choir I sing in and when she came to see our concert aged just four she confidently sang all the songs as a member of the audience.

“Soon after she officially joined the choir and, although the youngest, was a significant member, singing duets and then solos in the twice-yearly concerts.”

Sophia is a music and drama scholar and a member of a local theatre school which has seen her take a lead role at the Hawth in Crawley.

Daisy has been having singing lessons for the last four years and recently passed her Grade 5 exam.

She is a veteran, having previously attended Glyndebourne Youth Opera workshops, and sings with her school choir.

Mum Rachael said: “Daisy has always enjoyed singing from an early age, whether it’s just singing a simple tune around the house or participating in a school production.

“She was very fortunate to meet such an enthusiastic singing teacher when she began her lessons and this really helped her enjoy a wide range of singing styles.

“Her teacher has performed professionally at Glyndebourne herself and this really increases the meaning of this opportunity for Daisy.