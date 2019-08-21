Burgess Hill Girls sixth form students invite young women to empowering conference

More than 50 female students from four Mid Sussex schools have attended a conference for ambitious young women in Sussex.

The students from Warden Park, Oathall Community College, Tanbridge House and Burgess Hill Girls gathered together for the first ever Tomorrow’s Women conference.

The conference began with networking drinks and then attendees were given advice on how to fulfil their ambitions from six inspirational speakers.

Among the speakers were environmentalist Clare Osborn, radio presenter Izzy Bishop, Schwarzman scholar Laura Darnley, climber Rebecca Stevens, wellness and lifestyle coach Hannah Richards and firefighter Rebecca Washington.

Clare said: “I was totally inspired by the sixth-form students at Burgess Hill Girls for putting together such a professional quality event.

“The range of speakers was diverse and hugely inspiring. I was honoured to be part of the line-up and only wish that I had access to so many different female role models when I was at school.”

The Tomorrow’s Women conference was unique in that it was organised by sixth formers at Burgess Hill Girls.

Students are involved in organising every aspect of the conference, from deciding the format, to selecting and booking speakers and marketing the event.

Clare explained how she admired the school for allowing their students the chance to follow their passions.

She said: “It really is important that young people are encouraged to follow a path that fulfils them.

“We spend most of our life at work so it is vital that we enjoy it and are passionate about it.”

One of the organisers, sixth former Simi Ramshaw, said: “We wanted to put on a conference that showcased the women and careers that interested us and those that we knew would give us invaluable tips on how we can achieve our dreams.

“Organising our first conference has been an amazing experience. We can’t wait for the next one.”

Liz Laybourn, headteacher at Burgess Hill Girls, described how there is nothing more rewarding than to see students take an idea and turn it into reality.

She said: “At Burgess Hill Girls it is the norm for students to have a can-do approach and to be on the lookout for any opportunity that comes their way.

“On this occasion the decision to create an event to inspire young women in our community to aspire high and dream big was admirable.”

Liz said that she was ‘immensely proud’ of her sixth-form students.