Burgess Hill hit by flooding, falling trees and downed power lines as 80mph winds hit

Burgess Hill received a significant amount of punishment from the weather yesterday as 80mph winds brought devastation to Sussex.

These pictures show some of the waterlogged roads and fallen trees – B&Q was forced to shore up its doors as floodwater began to enter the building.

