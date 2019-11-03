Burgess Hill hit by flooding, falling trees and downed power lines as 80mph winds hit

Burgess Hill received a significant amount of punishment from the weather yesterday as 80mph winds brought devastation to Sussex.

These pictures show some of the waterlogged roads and fallen trees – B&Q was forced to shore up its doors as floodwater began to enter the building.

Firefighters work to remove a fallen tree that took down power cables in Firtoft Close, Burgess Hill SUS-190311-105356001 Eddie Howland Freelance Buy a Photo

Firefighters work to remove a fallen tree that took down power cables in Firtoft Close, Burgess Hill SUS-190311-105412001 Eddie Howland Freelance Buy a Photo

Firefighters work to remove a fallen tree that took down power cables in Firtoft Close, Burgess Hill SUS-190311-105328001 Eddie Howland Freelance Buy a Photo

Firefighters work to remove a fallen tree that took down power cables in Firtoft Close, Burgess Hill SUS-190311-105427001 Eddie Howland Freelance Buy a Photo

View more