Burgess Hill Library calls for book recommendations to fill new shelves as new building awaited

Burgess Hill residents are being asked to send in recommendations for books they would like to see in their new library.

The West Sussex County Council library is moving from its current location at The Martlets Hall to 15-19 The Martlets, a few-hundred metres from the existing library.

It is moving as part of the town centre regeneration project.

Work on getting the new Burgess Hill Library up and running is ongoing, and all the existing book stock will be moved to the new location, but the team at Burgess Hill would like to involve all residents – existing members of the library and newcomers alike – in choosing new titles to add to the shelves.

Whether it is a particular genre – children’s, fiction, non-fiction – or a specific author or title, residents are encouraged to share their ideas by visiting Burgess Hill Library and filling out a book recommendation card, emailing the library directly at burgess.hill.library@westsussex.gov.uk or messaging the library on Twitter at @WSCCLibraries or on Facebook at WestSussexLibraries.

A special exhibition is also running at the current library previewing the design and layout of the new library building.

The exhibition, which features 3D designs showing exactly how it will look, can be viewed between 9.30am and 5.30pm Monday to Fridays or from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays until the library closes on Saturday, November 16.