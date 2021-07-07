Burgess Hill man to attempt Three Peaks in 24 hours to help brain tumour charity

Olly Lewis, a firefighter at West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, will be doing the challenge with his family in memory of Tom Lewis, who died from a brain tumour in September 2020.

Olly said: “On Saturday, August 28, as a family will be embarking on an incredible, challenging and important adventure.

“Our aim is to raise as much money as possible for the “Brain Tumour Charity” a remarkable charity, in loving memory of Tom Lewis, who was a kindhearted husband, dad and grandad not to mention friend to many.

Olly Lewis (left) will be doing the challenge in memory of Tom Lewis

“Sadly we were given the devastating news in May 2020 that Tom had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“He was given weeks/months to live and spend time with his beloved family. A

“fter months of fighting this heart breaking condition and with the 24/7care provided by all family members Tom unfortunately passed away on Wednesday, September 9.

“This challenge will set us climbing the three highest mountains in the UK, starting at Ben Nevis situated in Scotland (1345m) followed by Scaffel Pike which is in England (978m) and lastly completing Snowdon in Wales (1085m).”

So far, the family has raised more than £850.

On average, Ben Nevis takes five hours to climb, and Scafell Pike and Snowdon take four hours.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dan-lewis20