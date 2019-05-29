Burgess Hill McDonald’s staff and volunteers take part in litter pick

Seven volunteers including staff from the Burgess Hill McDonald’s completed a litter pick along Queen Elizabeth Avenue and Station Road.

They cleared four large bags of rubbish including cigarette waste and bottles.

A group of seven volunteers including staff from the Burgess Hill McDonald's took part in a litter pick

Following the success of this event, the restaurant has now invested more than £1,000 in four new large-capacity bins for the community, said a spokesman, and is planning to run similar large-scale litter picks four times a year as part of its new Keep Up the Clean Up initiative.

McDonald’s franchisee Ismet Turen said: “McDonald’s has been collecting litter in our communities for more than 35 years, and I’m proud of our litter fighting heritage.

“Its more important than ever we continue in the fight against litter and I would like to thank my employees for giving up their time for this clean up event.

“The team’s efforts were greatly appreciated, and we look forward to the next litter pick.”

