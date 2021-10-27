Organised by McDonald’s franchisee Yas Turen and her team, the event raised £255 for the grassroots club Southdown FC and for the Ronald McDonald House Charity (RMCH), which enables families to maintain a degree of normal life while their child is undergoing medical treatment.

Mims Davies, former Minster for Sport and MP for Mid Sussex said: “I was delighted to go to this fantastic event. The generosity of the local McDonald’s giving back to the Burgess Hill community is greatly appreciated by Southdown Football Club and the volunteers involved. Partnerships like this really make a difference.

“I was lucky enough to meet with a Sussex family recently who have been supported by the RMHC and was able to hear how much this meant to them whilst their child was in hospital and see the impact this facility makes to those in times of great worry.”

BURGESS HILL MCDONALD’S HOST CHARITY DAY TO RAISE FUNDS FOR LOCAL GRASSROOTS CLUB SOUTHDOWN FC AND RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES

Yas, whose restaurant was also named Football Restaurant of the Year at the 2020 McDonald’s and FA Grassroots Football Awards, said: “We believe that supporting grassroots football is absolutely paramount to being a good neighbour in our community.”