Burgess Hill nursing home recognised at awards ceremony

A Burgess Hill nursing home has been recognised for its dedication for caring for residents.

Oak Lodge in Silverdale Road won two awards at a ceremony held in Worthing by West Sussex Partners in Care, supported by West Sussex County Council.

Oak Lodge in Burgess Hill has won more awards for its care. Photo by Steve Robards

Manager Sujith Nair said: “This was a wonderful achievement and staff should feel immensely proud of the excellent care and support they provide to our residents. We are grateful to the support we receive.”

At the ceremony, staff from care homes across the county were praised by Paul Mckay, director of adult social services, for their dedication for caring for the residents.

The accolades recognise how staff consistently support and care for residents and go above and beyond and are outstanding in their everyday roles.

Oak Lodge won Best Practice and Best Care Employer.

This was a wonderful achievement and staff should feel immensely proud of the excellent care and support they provide to our residents. Sujith Nair, manager of Oak Lodge in Burgess Hill

It is the second time the nursing home was selected for Best Practice. It was a finalist in the awards last year.

READ MORE: West Sussex firefighters who have lost their lives remembered at memorial service

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy