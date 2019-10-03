Burgess Hill pair’s fundraising efforts sees community bench installed

A new community bench has been installed in the Market Place Shopping Centre.

The bench has been donated by Diane Cubitt and Val Whitehead, who are both members of Burgess Hill District Lions Club.

They have been raising funds for many years by running a tombola stall in the Market Place and have donated their takings to many local charities.

This time, they decided on the bench to enable more people to sit and relax.

Tony Parris, of the Burgess Hill District Lions Club, said: “Many thanks to the managers of the Market Place for allowing us to use this space and to everyone who has supported this worthy cause.”