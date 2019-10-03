Burgess Hill parents reveal plans for youth club in town

Plans for a new youth club in Burgess Hill that will provide a ‘safe, accessible and exciting space’ for youngsters have been revealed.

The plans are being spearheaded by parents who are now keen to hear from people who would like to volunteer.

Karen Taylor (front, centre) with parents

Karen Taylor, who chairs the team and is a driving force for the project, said: “A team of Burgess Hill parents are excited to be planning the launch of a new weekly Friday evening club in the town, that has at its heart a desire to provide a safe, accessible and exciting space for local year 7 to 11 children to enjoy.

“Following recent tragic events that have highlighted mental health and wellbeing concerns of local school children, and a desire to provide new facilities for the town’s younger generation, the team are putting final plans in place for the launch of The Escape Youth Club early in 2020.

“Discussions with West Sussex County Council have secured the use of the Park Centre building and facilities in Park Road for the club – which is in the process of being improved to help make the centre a clean, stimulating and comfortable environment for the children to use.

READ MORE: Burgess Hill pair’s fundraising efforts sees community bench installed

Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2019 - all you need to know

“Many of the team members themselves enjoyed and benefitted from weekly youth clubs run at the Park Centre in their youth, and are keen for younger generations of children to have an equal access to the facilities that the Park Centre offers, as a resource left in trust for the local community to focus on its youth.”

Karen said a youth club committee was being set up to make sure the club provides what youngsters want and need.

With the help of other local community members, a mixed programme of fun, interesting and informative activities are planned, she said, to help develop skills and confidence, and provide access to information on some of the many issues our younger generation struggle with.

But there is still a lot to be done, Karen said, and the team are keen to reach out for additional volunteers to help support the club on the Friday nights themselves, as well as individuals or groups that would be interested in providing activities or sharing their skills.

Karen added: “We want The Escape Youth Club to be a place where children can relax, be safe, have fun and just be kids.

“With a tuck shop providing snacks, soft drinks and hot beverages, youth club members will be able to chill out with their friends, play table tennis, pool and ball games.”

Anyone interested can get in touch with Karen via theescapeyouthclub@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/pg/escapeyouthclub.