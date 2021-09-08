He said he is raising funds for Asthma UK and his JustGiving page has already raised more than £600.

“I’ve been training for two years now and I’m looking forward to running my first ever marathon,” said James, who also presents JW Sounds Mobile Disco.

He said was ‘very nervous’ but added that he will not be taking on the challenge alone.

Burgess Hill Radio presenter James White is running the Brighton Marathon this Sunday.

“I’ll be running with my wife Wendy who has already completed three different marathons and therefore has supported me all the way with my training,” he said.

James hopes to cross the finish line around the five-hour mark.