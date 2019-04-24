Burgess Hill regeneration: ‘Next is still on the cards and has always been on the cards’

Burgess Hill Town Council has confirmed that Next is ‘still on the cards’ to form part of the town centre regeneration.

It has made the statement after speculation that the high street giant may not be coming to the town anymore.

An artist's impression of the regeneration of The Martlets shopping centre in Burgess Hill

The high street giant is among other retailers set to come to the town as part of a £65million regeneration of The Martlets shopping centre.

Steve Cridland, CEO of the town council, told the Middy that the retailer is ‘still on the cards and has always been on the cards’.

A spokesman for the town council said today (April 24): “The town council has received enquiries relating to the town centre development and whether Next are still one of NewRiver Retail’s flagship stores that will form part of the development.

“Mid Sussex District Council and NewRiver Retail have confirmed today that Next are still part of NRR’s portfolio of shops.”

NewRiver and Next have been approached for a comment.

