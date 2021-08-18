Craig, who lives with his wife Ellen and five-month-old son Rory, was one member of a team of three from Trinnovo Group, an international recruitment group, who chose to take on the challenge to raise funds for the charity.

Craig followed a 13-mile course around some of London’s most iconic landmarks, including the Houses of Parliament, St Paul’s Cathedral, Trafalgar Square and the Tower of London and completed the course in two hours, 10 minutes on Sunday (August 1).

He has raised £100 towards his target of £400 for the National Deaf Children’s Society, which supports the UK’s 50,000 deaf children.

Craig Kotze from Burgess Hill was among the runners who completed the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday (August 1). Picture: National Deaf Children’s Society.

Craig said: “It really was a great day and it was good to see so many people out enjoying themselves. The crowed was amazing and really kept the buzz going from start to finish.

“Well done to everyone who took part, the energy was unreal! Thank you so much to everyone who donated too. I’m so grateful for the experience.”

Elle Billinge, of the National Deaf Children’s Society’s fundraising team, added: “I want to say a huge thank you and congratulations to Craig and the Trinnovo Group team for their incredible determination in conquering this challenge for us. It was a great achievement and we’re so proud if you.

“The National Deaf Children’s Society is dedicated to supporting the UK’s 50,000 deaf children and their families. The efforts of selfless fundraisers like Craig and his teammates from Trinnovo Group help us to keep on doing our vital work, now and into the future.”