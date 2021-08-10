Burgess Hill school celebrates ‘fantastic’ A level results

The school said it has been another year of ‘fantastic’ results for Upper Sixth Form students.

Most pupils will continue their education at university doing various courses, from Robotics Engineering at the University of Bath to Accounting and Finance at the London School of Economics to Classics at the University of Cambridge.

A spokesman said: “Megan Watmough secured two A*s and an A. In addition to her studies, she has been the school’s Charity Prefect, leading on a variety of projects which have raised thousands of pounds and donations for MIND, Chailey Heritage School, and local foodbanks. She will go on to study Geography at the University of Exeter.

Burgess Hill Girls 2021 A Level Results

Megan added: “I am really chuffed. My results are better than I expected, and I am so relieved. I have found it difficult to keep going at times during online learning, but my teachers and friends have kept me going. I have loved being at Burgess Hill Girls these past couple of years and will miss it dearly.”

Hannah Lovejoy received two A*s and an A. As well as being a talented artist she is an accomplished flautist and has represented the UK at karate. She will continue her artistic pursuits with a foundation degree at Brighton MET.

Rumbi Mpofu, a boarder from South Africa, was awarded 3 As. Fittingly, for a finalist in the Institute of Chartered Accountants prestigious BASE competition, she will study Accounting and Finance at the London School of Economics.

She said: “I am extraordinarily happy with my results. The pandemic has definitely made studying for A levels challenging, I have been away from home for a year and have had to adjust to online learning. All the teachers, leadership team and boarding community have been extremely helpful, accommodating and understanding throughout this challenging time, I owe much of my success to them.”

Rumbi Mpofu

Birdie Griffiths was also awarded two A*s and an A as well as an A in her Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) on the adoption of electronic vehicle use. Alongside her studies she led the Sixth Form team which organises their own annual ‘Tomorrow’s Women’ conference for teenage girls in Sussex. She will study Robotics Engineering at the University of Bath:

Head Liz Laybourn said: “This group of determined young women have had to deal with the disruption caused by COVID-19 throughout most of their A level studies. What they have achieved in terms of their results and University admissions deserves even greater recognition. Overcoming the challenges of the last few years will stand them in good stead for what I am sure will be bright futures.”

Megan Watmough

Hannah Lovejoy