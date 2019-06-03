Burgess Hill Summer Festival's Wild About Mid Sussex – can you see yourself in our picture special?

Adults and children had the chance to get up close with a variety of exotic lizards and serpents at the popular event, held as part of the Burgess Hill Summer Festival. Organiser Dominic Moore, chairman of the Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network, said there was an emphasis on pollination this year, with Weald Meadows Partnership and the Burgess Hill Horticultural Society, among others attending. The summer festival runs until this Sunday. Pick up this week's Middy, which is out on Thursday (June 6), to see a full report with pictures.

Burgess Hill Summer Festival 2019, Wild About Mid Sussex Steve Robards freelance Buy a Photo

