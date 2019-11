Burgess Hill Marching Youth joined young musicians from across the country at The Triangle for the Burgess Hill tattoo on Saturday, October 27 which was attended by hundreds.

Following the success of Burgess Hill Marching Youth's 30th anniversary tattoo in 2016, a second one was organised to bring together members of youth bands from a variety of organisations and styles, and to help raise awareness of the marching band activity. For a full report, pick up this week's issue of the Middy.

Burgess Hill Tattoo

