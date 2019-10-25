Burgess Hill Tattoo to showcase young musicians

Youth marching bands from across the country will head to Burgess Hill this weekend.

They will be taking part in the Burgess Hill Tattoo, performing in the arena at The Triangle on Sunday (October 27).

The show will culminate in a massed finale where the bands will play Sunset, the national anthem and some joint tunes to end the show conducted by Army Captain L. Stead.

Many youth marching band members are children aged from eight, who perform along with young adults.

Youth marching bands give people the opportunity to share their skills, to learn from others and with others.

They offer tuition in music, marching and teamwork and they develop qualities such as self-belief, self-discipline, respect and confidence.

Tickets to the Burgess Hill Tattoo cost £12 and doors open at 5.45pm ready for the show to start at 6.15pm.

Get tickets from www.bhmy.org or pop into The Book Den, in Church Walk, Burgess Hill to find out more.