Burgess Hill town centre pub applies for later licence

A Burgess Hill town centre pub has submitted an application for later trading hours.

Wetherspoons – The Six Gold Martlets in Church Walk has submitted a full planning application under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to facilitate opening until 11.30pm Sunday to Thursday and 1am on Friday and Saturdays.

Wetherspoons ' The Six Gold Martlets in Burgess Hill. Picture: Google Street View

Currently it is open until 11pm Sunday to Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturdays.

J D Wetherspoon Plc said the application is a ‘response to customer requests’.

It adds: “Wetherspoon is a major contributor to enhancing the vitality and viability of a town centre area which has been widely accepted and acknowledged by a significant number of local planning authorities and planning inspectors.

“The Six Gold Martletts is appropriate located within the town centre and this application will enhance the vitality and viability of this town centre outside of normal hours.”

Burgess Hill Town Council, Mid Sussex District Council’s Environmental Protection team and Sussex Police said they have no objections to the proposal.

However, resident Kayleigh Beckman, of Church Mews, said: “Yet again I’m having to write my objections to Whetherspoons staying open late. We have had nothing but trouble with their patrons.

“Including numerous cases of drug taking outside of our homes; people defecating around the bins; threats from their patrons who have been told to leave the area and people threatening to come up to our property because we have dared look outside the window to see why there was screaming.

“A couple of times the police have been called out due to fighting and on one evening we had nine police officers outside dealing with two people who were causing problems.

“It’s quite clear this isn’t being managed well. And if they do continue to stay open then they need to have some kind of police presence around the area so that residents can feel safe in their homes.”

