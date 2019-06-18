Burgess Hill town centre redevelopment: Changing Places toilet to be included

A Changing Places toilet is to be included in the Burgess Hill town centre redevelopment plans.

The announcement follows concerns raised by residents at an open day on May 18.

An artist's impression of the Burgess Hill town centre redevelopment. Picture: NewRiver

NewRiver shared its revised plans for the redevelopment at the open day and many expressed their dismay that a Changing Places toilet was no longer part of the plans.

A spokesman for NewRiver said: “It was clearly heard that there is strong local support for the inclusion of a Changing Places toilet facility in the proposals.

“As a result of this NewRiver is pleased to confirm that a Changing Places facility will be incorporated as part of the new library.

“NewRiver would also like to reassure residents with concerns over the size of the proposed library, and can confirm that the internal useable area will be 6,905ft², which is slightly larger than the existing library (6,814ft²) and on par with the formerly proposed library in Civic Way, (6,910ft²). (Useable areas exclude lifts, stairs, ramps and fire escapes).”

NewRiver has announced it is to host a second open day on Saturday, June 29, to present further details on the redevelopment.

The developer is finalising its revised plans ahead of submitting a planning application later in the summer.

It is proposing changes to the consented 2016 scheme with the principal change being the reduction of retail space and the increase of space suitable for leisure providers.

Justin Thomas, director for NewRiver, said: “We want to thank local residents and businesses who provided their feedback and comments on our revised approach.

Residents at the open day in Burgess Hill on Saturday (May 18)

“This is an important step in helping us achieve the vision for a new town centre that works for everyone.

“Since the last open day we have considered everyone’s feedback, and have been forming our revised plans for The Martlet.

“We look forward to sharing these plans with the community on June 29, and we hope that as many of the community as possible are able to attend.”

The open day, on June 29, is to be held at Unit 25-27, The Martlets (opposite The Fabric Shop and Gerzoo, and beside New Look), from 11am to 4pm.

NewRiver director Justin Thomas at the open day on May 18

Mid Sussex Lib Dems has welcomed the addition of the Changing Places toilet, but has called for more consultation with residents.

Councillor Kirsty Lord said: “I’m pleased that we are able to ensure that there will be a Changing Places toilet facility in the new library, and that we’ve been able to secure better provision for books. However, I’m disappointed by the approach to negotiations, with little regard for consultation with local people.”

Councillor Joseph Foster, deputy leader for Burgess Hill Town Council, said: “The revised plan does not give the town everything it campaigned for but is a significant step forward which is why we are able to support it.

“As Burgess Hill’s local councillors, we will now embark on a study to identify the gaps in provision and work up a plan on how to provide them.

“We would like to thank the residents of Burgess Hill for speaking up and helping us to secure better facilities in the planned library.”