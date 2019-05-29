Burgess Hill town centre redevelopment: NewRiver ‘exploring inclusion of a Changing Places toilet’

NewRiver said it exploring the inclusion of a Changing Places toilet in the Burgess Hill town centre redevelopment after concerns were raised by residents.

The developer revealed its revised plans for the £65million redevelopment of The Martlets at an open day on May 18.

An artist's impression of the revised Burgess Hill town centre redevelopment. Picture: NewRiver

Almost 1,000 people attended and residents were able to give their feedback on the revised scheme.

Justin Thomas, director for NewRiver, said: “We were delighted that so many people came along to our open day and I would like to thank all those who took the time to join us and share their thoughts for this exciting project for their community.

“The project team at NewRiver would like to thank all those who came down to see the proposed revisions and share their feedback which is now being analysed.

“The open day, hosted in a unit within the existing shopping centre and opposite the new library building, presented NewRiver’s proposed revisions to the scheme across a number of visual panels, which are now displayed in the unit window.

“The panels and on-site team presented details of changes to the consented 2016 scheme with the principle change being the reduction of retail space and the increase of space suitable for leisure providers.

“The key themes to arise from those who attended the Open Day included strong support for the inclusion of a Changing Places toilet which NewRiver are exploring.

“Additionally, support for the inclusion of independent retailers as well as national brands, and provision of medical services and outdoor public space within the scheme were all supported.”

Concerns around parking and traffic flow were also raised at the open day, Mr Thomas said. And it was also clear from the feedback on the day that there was still some confusion around the new library.

“NewRiver would like to clarify that the new home for the library will be the newly re-constructed and extended unit with floor-to-ceiling glass frontage next to New Look, ensuring the library retains a highly accessible and central position within the new development,” said Mr Thomas.

“The usable area for the new library is both larger than the existing library and on-par with the site previously consented.

“The library is expected to move to its new home later in the year – the date will be confirmed in due course.”

People are invited to share feedback until June 8.

After this date, NewRiver will be focused on finalising the revised plans to submit for planning – these will be shared with the community at a second open day in the summer ahead of a planning submission, a spokesman said.

They added: “We were encouraged that the overall support was positive with people recognising how this project can create a revitalised, sustainable destination that will meet the future needs of the local community.

“We will be returning to speak to the community in the coming weeks to share how our proposals have evolved, incorporating the feedback received.”

The revised scheme can be viewed at www.themartletsshoppingcentre.co.uk/regeneration-updates.