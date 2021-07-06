Burgess Hill Town Council gives out food boxes

The food boxes were provided by Rapid Relief Team UK, a non-profit organisation which supports people who need help across the world.

They act as an emergency food bank for people in need, and contain a variety of non-perishable, long-life food.

A spokesman for Burgess Hill Town Council said: “The town council have received food boxes for those in need and have distributed some of these with the assistance of Jackie Cooper from Burgess Hill Youth.

Burgess Hill Town Council and Jackie Cooper from Burgess Hill Youth gave out emergency food boxes SUS-210628-113509001

“We are very grateful to pass these onwards on behalf of Rapid Relief Team UK.

“All recipients were pleased to receive these.

“If you know of anyone in critical need please contact Jennifer at the Town Council on 01444 238207 or email [email protected].”