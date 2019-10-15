Burgess Hill volunteer helps young carers enjoy a well earned break

Twelve Young Carers enjoyed their first ever residential outing this month. And one volunteer from Burgess Hill, Jackie Cooper went along to lead the event.

Another Burgess Hillian, Jennifer O’Grady from Burgess Hill Town Council also supported the event with the Town Council agreeing to back Saturday’s daytime session. Jackie also spent the remainder of the weekend as a volunteer herself.

The first Young Carers residential outing was held during October 2019 for 12 Young Carers. ''Burgess Hill Youth sent one volunteer ' the Chairperson, Jackie Cooper who led the event. ''Jennifer O'Grady from Burgess Hill Town Council supported the event, with the Town Council agreeing to support the Saturday day time session, and spent the remainder of the weekend as a volunteer. SUS-191110-143041001

Jennifer said: “After a pre-visit to check for safety and security, we visited PGL Windmill Hill near Hailsham. We approached 12 young carers to see if they would be keen to participate.

“All 12 aged from nine to 14 were keen except one who we needed to persuade but thankfully we quelled his fears. We chose six activities, giant swing, archery, fencing, zip wire, abseiling and canoeing, from a huge range.”

Jennifer explained after dinner on the first evening the PGL leader led games in the sports hall to tire out the youngsters.

“She did try her best but there was still laughter at gone 10pm!”

The first Young Carers residential outing was held during October 2019 for 12 Young Carers. ''Burgess Hill Youth sent one volunteer ' the Chairperson, Jackie Cooper who led the event. ''Jennifer O'Grady from Burgess Hill Town Council supported the event, with the Town Council agreeing to support the Saturday day time session, and spent the remainder of the weekend as a volunteer. SUS-191110-143031001

On Saturday evening there was also a wacky races event where all 12 participated in games where they had to dress oddly (socks/shoes/hairstyles) including fish blowing, pretending to be a chicken laying an egg plus a shoe tower building competition.

All the young carers were full of enthusiasm and told organisers just what appealed about all the activities.

One said: “The giant swing tested us all and was challenging and nice. Fun but scary!”

Another enjoyed archery, saying: “I liked it as I learnt to aim higher as the arrow goes down as it travels.”

The first Young Carers residential outing was held during October 2019 for 12 Young Carers. ''Burgess Hill Youth sent one volunteer ' the Chairperson, Jackie Cooper who led the event. ''Jennifer O'Grady from Burgess Hill Town Council supported the event, with the Town Council agreeing to support the Saturday day time session, and spent the remainder of the weekend as a volunteer. SUS-191110-143021001

The fencing activity was one of the most popular with participants saying it was competitive, fun and enjoyable. One comment received indicated the outfit made her look like a giant baby!

And all admitted being initially ‘terrified’ by the zip wire where instructors were good and explained everything very clearly. One young carer commented: “I didn’t think I could do it but I did and in the end it was really good.”

And they voted abseiling as the best with a degree of ‘cloud hopping’ involved at the highest point.

Organisers said the comments received will give them a good lead for future visits and events. They said the whole weekend was excellent value and had been funded by an anonymous donation to Burgess Hill Youth specifically for young carers and a sweetie hamper was provided by NatWest Bank. The food was a very high standard with a wide variety of dishes.

The first Young Carers residential outing was held during October 2019 for 12 Young Carers. ''Burgess Hill Youth sent one volunteer ' the Chairperson, Jackie Cooper who led the event. ''Jennifer O'Grady from Burgess Hill Town Council supported the event, with the Town Council agreeing to support the Saturday day time session, and spent the remainder of the weekend as a volunteer. SUS-191110-143011001

Read more: Crawley man jailed for 18 years for sexual assaults on a young girl

Read more: Sussex weather: This is your forecast for next week

Read more: Freeview viewers warned big switch coming next week across Sussex

The first Young Carers residential outing was held during October 2019 for 12 Young Carers. ''Burgess Hill Youth sent one volunteer ' the Chairperson, Jackie Cooper who led the event. ''Jennifer O'Grady from Burgess Hill Town Council supported the event, with the Town Council agreeing to support the Saturday day time session, and spent the remainder of the weekend as a volunteer. SUS-191110-143001001

The first Young Carers residential outing was held during October 2019 for 12 Young Carers. ''Burgess Hill Youth sent one volunteer ' the Chairperson, Jackie Cooper who led the event. ''Jennifer O'Grady from Burgess Hill Town Council supported the event, with the Town Council agreeing to support the Saturday day time session, and spent the remainder of the weekend as a volunteer. SUS-191110-142951001

The first Young Carers residential outing was held during October 2019 for 12 Young Carers. ''Burgess Hill Youth sent one volunteer ' the Chairperson, Jackie Cooper who led the event. ''Jennifer O'Grady from Burgess Hill Town Council supported the event, with the Town Council agreeing to support the Saturday day time session, and spent the remainder of the weekend as a volunteer. SUS-191110-142940001