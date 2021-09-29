Burgess Hill woman, who was diagnosed with five brain tumours, abseils Spinnaker Tower

Team WellerFest at the abseil for Brain Tumour Research

On Saturday, September 18, Jenny Weller, of Burgess Hill, was among a group of 14 – coined Team WellerFest – to take the plunge and abseil down Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower.

The 100 metre adrenaline-fuelled stunt has seen Team WellerFest raise more than £6,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Team WellerFest is made up of Jenny’s family, friends and colleagues.

The 36-year-old personal trainer said: “It was brilliant, everybody loved it. I think a lot of people realised they were scared of heights, but everybody made their way down.

“I’m really chuffed with the amount we’ve raised. I was desperate to get it to £5,480 so we had enough to sponsor two days of research at one of the charity’s research centres of excellence but anything over that is a bonus.”

Jenny was rushed into hospital at the end of August last year after having a seizure at home.

It was a month later that Jenny received her full diagnosis when she learned she had a primary tumour in her lung and a number of secondary tumours, including one in her neck, another in her pelvis and five in her brain.

Jenny said symptoms started with a cough, nausea and dizziness but the collapse resulted in hospital admission.

“I was shocked when they said it had started in my lung. I exercised every day, I don’t drink, I never smoked and you do tend to correlate the two. I was only 35 at the time and I hadn’t connected the neurological symptoms with the cough, which I’d had since November 2019.”

“It was a bit of a surreal time really.” Jenny added.

Jenny underwent a craniotomy to remove the largest of her brain tumours before being treated with CyberKnife, an advanced robotic radiotherapy treatment system.

The abseil team was cheered on by Paul Smith OBE, a man living with life-changing injuries who has also been fundraising for Brain Tumour Research.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Saturday’s abseiling was a great way to kickstart a year’s worth of fundraising and I for one can’t wait to see what the group comes up with next.

“Jen’s story is a stark reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any time. It’s the reason we remain focused on finding a cure, to help prevent more families from having their lives turned upside down by this devastating disease.”

Jenny said she is trying to remain positive despite the progression of cancer in her chest.