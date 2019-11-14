Burgess Hill Youth celebrates 60th anniversary

Burgess Hill Youth

Members were joined by the Burgess Hill District Lions, who have supported them since the club formed.

The club, which was formerly known as Burgess Hill Boys Club, opened in November 1969, and provides a range of activities for the Burgess Hill’s younger people.

It is the lead organisation on provision for events for young carers, and a provider of community hall facilities used by the Burgess Hill Army Cadets, St Andrew's pre-school, Albion in the Community, and yoga and pilates classes.

The club supports town events and promotes youth work by running activities at community events, such as play days and festival events, and is involved with Mid Sussex Better Young Lives and the Christmas Hamper Project.

Burgess Hill youth is open on Mondays, from 7-8.30pm for those in secondary school and on Wednesdays, from 6.30-8pm for children aged eight to the end of Year 6.