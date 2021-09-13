The successful event featured tasters and demonstrations in St John’s Park, an exhibition from Burgess Hill Artists in St John’s Church, and community stalls, a climbing wall and a Strike a Light reaction game in Church Walk.

Businesses also offered free tasters, advice and workshops.

Town mayor Anne Eves said: “There really was something for all ages, and this 61-year-old loved clambering up the climbing wall, trying the rugby and being rubbish at the Viking Game.”

Leader of the Council Robert Eggleston said: “Coming together as a town with a focus on our physical and mental wellbeing is a crucial part of our recovery from the covid pandemic.

“The Town Council provided space for physical exercise, health and nutrition advice and for general relaxation that residents of all ages could enjoy and from which they could benefit.”

The day marked the end of a Summer of Fun for Burgess Hill, in which the Town Council put on ten free events.

Burgess Hill is Back, for example, featured community stalls in Church Walk and Martlets Square and free crazy golf and a Strike a Light reaction game.

The Wowzer Wednesdays programme featured five events in the park, including circus skills, puppet shows, and inflatables.

Visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk to give your feedback on the summer programme.

1. There were plenty of games to enjoy at the Health and Wellbeing Day. Picture: Burgess Hill Town Council.

2. There were plenty of sports and fitness activities in St John's Park. Picture: Burgess Hill Town Council.

3. Councillor Robert Eggleston with a penny farthing. Picture: Burgess Hill Town Council.

4. The climbing wall at the Health and Wellbeing day. Picture: Burgess Hill Town Council.