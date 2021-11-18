Night of a Thousand Crop Circles begins at 8pm at Cyprus Hall, Burgess Hill, on Tuesday (November 23).

The Changing Times lecture series originally started as a group dedicated to investigating crop circles and other strange phenomena in December 1991.

Since then Changing Times has held regular public presentations on a variety of unusual topics.

A crop circle at Wilmington in 2014. Picture by Peter Cripps.

“Whether people believe the crop circles are made by extra-terrestrial presences, natural forces, psychic phenomena or, as some still insist, human artists, the fact is that the resulting complex geometric patterns are a major artform in their own right,” said crop circle expert Andy Thomas.

“This evening celebrates the essence of that,” he said, adding that glyphs from around the world will be presented wordlessly ‘without judgment’.

“It is profound and exhilarating and reminds us what a remarkable phenomenon the crop circles constitute, wherever they come from,” said Andy.

Changing Times organisers Barry Reynolds and Andy will delve into their photographic archives with some of the images being set to music.

They will also present some unique visuals that have been generated by using Google Earth software to ‘fly’ the viewer over the East and West Sussex landscape.

The presentation will look circular events from 2020 and 2021 as well.

Visit www.changingtimes.org.uk to find out more.