Call for votes to support Haywards Heath fishmongers

A Haywards Heath fishmongers has entered a national retail award contest – and team members are asking the public to support them by casting a vote.

The Fresh Fish Shop has entered the Farm Shop & Deli Awards 2020, a contest which recognises excellence within the specialist retail market across 12 categories, including fishmonger.

Sebastian Candelon, owner of The Fresh Fish Shop, said: “We’ve been selling fish from the counter in our Sussex store for over 30 years. Originally a market town, Haywards Heath is now a hub for commuters and we’ve seen the way the local community – and their shopping habits – have changed over the years.

“Despite two major supermarkets opening within 100 metres of our shop, our retail sales continue to grow and many customers have remained loyal to us since the very beginning. This is testament to the fact we put customer service at the heart of everything we do.

“We take our fresh fish to farmers’ markets every week, showcasing the very best local seafood and supporting local fisherman in the process. Our booming wholesale business is also encouraging retailers to recognise the importance of stocking sustainably-sourced, responsibly packaged, quality seafood.

“We would love to win this award to help put Sussex seafood on the map for the nation to enjoy – so please vote for us!”

Vote for The Fresh Fish Shop online at: http://www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/awards-directory-2020#/the-fresh-fish-shop/awards-11250255. Voting closes on Thursday, October 31, and one voter will be entered into a draw to win a food hamper.