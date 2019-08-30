Campaign launched after theft of grave plaques from village church

A fundraising campaign has been launched to raise money for the replacement of memorial plaques stolen from graves in a village churchyard.

The ‘shocking theft’ at St Margaret’s Church, West Hoathly, left the local community reeling.

Now parish priest, the Rev Nicol Kinrade, is organising a fundraiser on behalf of the church and is hoping to raise £5,000 towards the cost of replacing the dozens of brass plaques which were levered off a wall.

In a statement explaining the ‘Gofundme’ campaign, the Rev Kinrade described the theft as ‘shocking.’ She said: “All donations, no matter how small, will be hugely appreciated.

“Any surplus monies raised will be designated for the upkeep and repair of the churchyard.”

To donatae, see https://www.gofundme.com/f/st-margarets-stolen-memorial-plaques