Can you offer a home for any of these dogs?

Here are the latest dogs looking for a new home and are currenly based at Mount Noddy Animal Centre in Chichester, which works closely with and supports the RSPCA.
The centre provides care and assistance to hundreds of dogs and cats each year who need a second chance in life to find their forever home. If you’d like to know more about rehoming any of the animals visit the website for an application form at www.rspcamountnoddy.org.uk. For more information about the dogs featured see our additional story
Ace is a young lurcher who is very playful. He enjoys human company and lots of attention, but can get over excited in new situations