Car fire on A23 near Haywards Heath

Firefighters were sent to tackle a car on fire on the A23 in Bolney, near Haywards Heath, this evening (May 30).

The incident blocked the A23 northbound, traffic reports said.

Picture: Sussex Roads Police

The car on fire was between the A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross, Bolney) and B2115 (Warninglid), according to traffic reports.

Police held traffic while fire services extinguished the car that was on fire.

The incident affected traffic heading towards Crawley.

A spokesman for Mid Sussex Police said on Twitter that the road is now open, however there is still a lane 1 closure in place, they said.

Motorists can still expect delays, added the spokesman.