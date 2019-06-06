Care home owners speak out over police probe into residents’ deaths

Owners of a string of care homes currently being investigated by police following the deaths of 13 people have spoken out over the inquiry.

Nine care homes in and around Horsham - all owned by the company Sussex Health Care - are at the centre of the police investigation.

Police began enquiries into the residents’ deaths nearly two years ago and in a statement this week confirmed their investigation is continuing.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Sussex Health Care said: “We have cooperated fully and openly with the police as part of their investigations and continue to do so.

“Where these investigations are ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

The company issued its statement after police stated: ”The police and multi-agency safeguarding investigation commenced as a result of safeguarding concerns for a number of patients at nine Sussex Health Care premises.

“Sussex Police was originally alerted as a result of safeguarding alerts relating to 43 residents, of which 13 died.

“Eleven people have so far been interviewed under caution in connection with the investigation.”