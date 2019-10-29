Cars and house in Handcross damaged by ‘shots’

A police investigation has been launched after cars and a house in Handcross were damaged by ‘shots.’

Police say they received three reports of damage in Horsham Road on Saturday.

Police

A police spokesman said the damage “involved the breakage of a side window in two separate cars and the window of a house.

“It is believed the damage was caused by a pellet or ball bearing or similar.

“Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has any information about the incidents is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 469 of 27/10.”