Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre opens its door to public for summer fun day

A Haywards Heath cat adoption centre is inviting visitors to take part in a fun-filled line-up of activities at summer event.

Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre is opening its doors on July 7 for its summer Fun Day and Car Show.

The centre, in Lewes Road, will be open to the public from 10am until 4pm for a great day out for all the family.

Entry is free but the staff at the centre explained that a can of cat food or a cat toy would be gratefully received and would help care for cats at the facility.

Attractions will include a display of classic cars and bikes, as well as performances from the Earthquake Drummers, Redhurst School of Dance and BMVocals.

Fire and police crews will be available to chat with visitors, as well as a dog show to keep the canine fans entertained. Visitors will also be able to get a glimpse of what happens behind-the-scenes with a guided tour.