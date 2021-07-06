Cats Protection to hold annual fun day in Chelwood Gate

The event, on Sunday, July 18, will be the first fundraising event hosted at the centre, in Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate, since Covid-19 restrictions were first put in place last year.

Although the indoor centre and cattery will remain closed for the event, staff will be hosting a great line-up of activities in the open air in the grounds.

Danielle Draper, manager at the Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre, said: “We’re delighted to once again be holding our Summer Fun Day, which is always a great way to get together with fellow cat lovers and raise money for our essential work in helping cats in need.

Tikka at Cats Protection in Haywards Heath SUS-201217-154530001

“Since our centre first closed to the public last year, we’ve been holding fundraising events online and also homing cats with our Hands-Free Homing scheme.

“While both of these will continue, we’re really looking forward to inviting to once again welcoming visitors so they help support our work while enjoying a fun day out.”

Activities will include a classic car show, fun dog show, tractor trailer rides, live band, food and drink stalls, kids activities, a bar and raffle.

In order to make the event as safe as possible, visitors will need to purchase tickets in advance for either a morning slot (10am until 12.45pm) or the afternoon slot (1.15pm until 4pm).

Tickets – which cost £4 per adult and £2 per child (under-2s go free) can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/2SY2NPN

There will be additional toilets, hand gel stations and social distancing reminders, with face coverings to be worn near stalls, unless exempt.

Attractions will be disinfected regularly, and additional cleaning will be carried out between the morning and afternoon sessions.

While the indoor cattery will be closed to the public, potential new owners will be able to find out more about all the cats currently in need of a home, and can complete an application form on the day if they are interested in rehoming.

Among the cats currently being cared for at the centre is three-year-old Rocco, a gentle puss who loves human interaction.

Danielle said: “Rocco is your typical gentle giant, he is so sweet and affectionate and loves to be around people.

“He has been with us for over a month and sadly hasn’t found a new owner yet, but we’re positive he will make a wonderful pet.”

While the National Cat Adoption Centre is closed to the public, cats are being rehomed using a hands-free homing initiative.