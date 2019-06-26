Celebration of music brings crowds to The Orchards in Haywards Heath

The Power of Music has returned to Haywards Heath for a third fabulous year.

Rok Skool Promotions hosted a gig at The Orchards shopping centre on Friday, showcasing young and up-and-coming local acts, plus tribute acts.

Photo by Steve Robards

Performances on Saturday were given by Oathall College Orchestra, Warden Park Choir, St Paul’s Steel Pans, the Larynx Singers, Hangelton Youth Brass Band and all the massed choirs of the local primary schools, under the direction of Sarah Rolfe, as well as the REZA Community Orchestra.

Chairman of Mid Sussex District Council Colin Trumble said: “I was really pleased to have been invited to the third Power of Music Festival – it’s a showcase of lots of different musical styles and lots of excellent local musicians and choirs.

“I saw many of the performances, as so enjoyed my first visit that I came again, and they were great fun and I wish everyone their deserved success.”

