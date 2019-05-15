Charity’s plea for more volunteers to help tackle loneliness in Burgess Hill

A charity is urgently appealing for new volunteers to help lonely older people in Burgess Hill.

Contact the Elderly, is dedicated to tackling loneliness and social isolation among older people, and has been providing monthly social gatherings for people aged 75 and older in Burgess Hill.

Some of the members from the Burges Hill group that benefit from the charity's services

Through the group strong bonds have been formed and friendships made and 95 per cent of the older guests that the charity helps say they now have something to look forward to.

The charity is calling for people in Burgess Hill to spare a few hours a week to help run its local tea parties and enjoy a cup of tea and a cake themselves.

The local group is very popular but in order to ensure that it continues to thrive, it needs a group coordinator to help organise the tea parties and liaise with older guests and volunteers to ensure everything runs smoothly each month.

Contact the Elderly’s development officer, Julia Rivas, said: “For older people who live alone, Sundays can be particularly long and difficult.

“The monthly events make a real difference to the lives of isolated older people living in Burgess Hill, but we need a Group Coordinator to help organise them. “

Sue Frampton, who is currently the group coordinator for the Burgess Hill group explained how she has been a volunteer driver and coordinator of the Burgess Hill group since it was launched in July 2017.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the tea parties and getting to know the elderly guests. I will be continuing to be a driver but have decided to let someone else take over as coordinator. It is a rewarding experience and I’ve made some lovely friends along the way.”

If you’re interested in volunteering get in touch by calling: 0800 716543