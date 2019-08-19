Charity to hold talk from Childline alongside their annual meeting

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) is holding a talk alongside its annual general meeting on September 3.

Shaun Friel, head of Childline, will be talking about the work that the NSPCC do.

The event will start at 7.30pm, with drinks and nibbles from 7pm, at The Old School, Church Street in Cuckfield.

The NSPCC works to protect children from abuse, through pushing for laws to change and highlighting when more needs to be done to protect children.

Their campaigns include Fight for a Fair Start which demands mental health support for mums, and Close the Loophole which pushes to make sexual activity between adults and any young person under 18 in their care illegal.

To find out more about the NSPCC, visit their website here.