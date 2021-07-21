Charity working make volunteer work more inclusive across Mid Sussex

Mid Sussex Voluntary Action (MSVA) – which helps not-for-profit groups and promotes their volunteering opportunities – wants to encourage everyone across the district to get involved as the landscape of volunteering continues to change during the pandemic.

The charity said there are many volunteer opportunities available, including home-based ones such as updating social media or phoning clients for a chat, through one-off volunteering such as helping at events, to longer-term commitments such as assisting at youth clubs and foodbanks.

Edita Moore, MSVA’s volunteering and publicity administrator, said: “There are roles for gardeners, drivers, counsellors, administrators, refugee supporters, cooks, fundraisers, receptionists, radio presenters and many others. And if you have experience in HR, marketing, business, safeguarding or accounting, most charities would love you to join them as a trustee.

St Catherine's Hospice volunteers SUS-210719-134151001

“The Covid pandemic has clearly shown people’s willingness to help each other and the impact that volunteering makes to our communities, it has also made organisations rethink the way they use volunteers and the roles they offer.

“But some things never change – volunteering continues to make a real difference to volunteers and those around them, it tackles loneliness and social isolation, helps to improve employment prospects and benefits volunteers’ mental health and wellbeing.”

MSVA also connects businesses, which are increasingly looking to give something back through encouraging their staff to volunteer, with projects such as decorating charity’s premises or offering professional advice.

Most recently, MSVA has been helping organisations restart safe post-pandemic recruitment.