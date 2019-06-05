Child contact centre opens in Hassocks

Hassocks has welcomed its first child contact centre.

AG Contact Centre in Keymer Road provides a much-needed resource to support families.

Founders Arthur and Emily Gajewski, a consultant social worker and child and adult psychotherapist draw on their experience to ensure the services the centre offers are of the highest quality and reflect the company’s core family values.

“Meaningful contact between child and their significant others is one of the main cornerstones of a healthy identity development process,” they said.

“Our contact centre ensures families have ample opportunity to achieve those fundamental needs.”

AG Family Support has been offering specialist social work assessment, family support and child contact,across the UK for a number of years.

For more information, visit www.agfamilysupport.com/contactcentres.

