A stage was set in the Orchards Shopping Centre with performances throughout the day from schools and community choirs and dance groups.

Shopping centre manager Nicola Bird said: "Throughout the day we had the perfect mix of performers with sensational singing, dazzling dancing and marvellous magic. Santa, Mickie, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Pluto and Olaf arrived in the afternoon to join in the celebrations. The children were beaming with delight. Haywards Heath Town Mayor, Howard Mundin and Gina Stainer from the Mid Sussex Times switched on the lights at 5pm. The event completed beautifully with Warden Park choir.

"We wish to send our sincere thanks to all of our performers, all of the customers that came to support them and also supporting their shopping centre and retailers."

At 5.30pm the crowds headed to Victoria Park for the firework display organised by Haywards Heath Town Council.

