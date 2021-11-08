Christmas gift wrapping service in Horsham’s Swan Walk

Volunteers from the hospice will be providing a gift-wrapping service on Friday December 11 and Saturday December 12 - and between Saturday December 18 and Christmas Eve in exchange for donations.

Local choirs will also be performing in aid of the hospice while gifts are expertly wrapped and bowed.

Swan Walk is also hosting a ‘Give-mas Tree’ on the mosaic tiles inside the shopping centre. The tree will magically light up every time someone taps an accompanying machine with all donations going to St Catherine’s.

Hospice fundraiser Fran Palliser said: “We’re so grateful to Swan Walk for supporting St Catherine’s - we can’t wait to see their Give-mas tree all lit up.

“Our gift-wrapping service is a lovely way for people to tick something off their own Christmas to-do list whilst supporting others.

“The money we raise will help us care for more local families at the hospice and in people’s own homes, so it’ll really make a difference.

“We’re also looking forward to meeting our supporters face-to-face. We hope lots of you will take the chance to light up Swan Walk’s Give-mas tree and get your gifts wrapped.

“We’d also like to take the chance to thank everyone in our community for all their support this year. We couldn’t be here to provide care and support without you.”