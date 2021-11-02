‘Christmas theme’ will launch new ice rink in Horsham

The Rec Rink on the edge of Horsham Park will open on December 1 on the site of the former bowling alley above the Rec Rooms.

By day, say the owners, the Rec Rink will offer public ice-skating for the whole family and at night it is planned to stage a number of events such as Ice Clubs at weekends, DJ nights and Thursday student nights.

There will also be instructor-run rookie hockey and ice club events.

A new indoor ice skating rink is to open in Horsham on December 1

‘Quiet’ skating sessions will be held on Monday and Tuesday mornings and it is planned to also have a sensory room for people with additional needs who might want to take time out.

There will be an onsite café where a full festive menu on offer.

The owners say: “We are absolutely delighted to be opening the doors in the run up to Christmas.

“The festive period is so magical, and we wanted to offer something extra special to help people get in the spirit.

“You don’t even need to be a good skater to have fun as the rink is designed and staffed to accommodate all abilities.

“Our team has been working so hard to get this open and we are grateful for all the support we have received to date.

“We would like to thank everyone that has been to, or worked at, the rec centre over the past 30+ years and we are excited to be able to bring new entertainment for the Horsham and surrounding communities.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to our truly inclusive ice-skating rink.”