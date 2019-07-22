Climbing frame at Burgess Hill playground closed over safety fears

Mid Sussex District Council said it has closed the climbing frame at World’s End Recreation Ground in Burgess Hill due to safety reasons.

It said it has made the difficult decision to fence off the tower ‘until further modifications can be made’.

World's End Recreation Ground in Burgess Hill. Picture: MSDC

A spokesman for the district council said: “We are sorry to announce that we must close the main climbing frame again at World’s End Recreation Ground in Burgess Hill.

“At the start of July, our contractor installed an additional barrier at the top of the slide and we reopened the tower as soon as the work was approved by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

“We had hoped this would be enough to deter people from climbing on top of the tower but unfortunately we’ve had a number of reports that this activity is still taking place.

“Our first priority must always be the safety of children.”

New safety panels are currently in production, the spokesman said, but it is likely that the tower will be closed for at least a few more weeks, they said.

“Of course, as soon as we have more news we will let you know immediately,” they added.

“We are aware that we are fast approaching the school summer holidays and we are working hard to ensure these improvements are made as soon as possible.”