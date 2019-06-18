Concern for missing Hassocks teenager

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Hassocks teenager.

Ashton Hodgson, 14, has been missing from his home in Hassocks since Thursday (June 13).

Ashton Hodgson. Picture: Sussex Police

There are no suspicious circumstances around his disappearance, Sussex Police said, but there are still concerns for him.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed he is in the Hassocks and Burgess Hill areas, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

Anyone who sees him or knows where is is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting serial 596 of 13/05.

