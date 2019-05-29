Concern for missing man who has links to Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and Hassocks

A man who has been missing for more than a month has links to Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and Hassocks, police have said.

Jason Young has spoken to his family in the last couple of weeks but has not been seen since April 27, said police.

Jason Young. Picture: Mid Sussex Police

Officers are concerned for his welfare, said a Sussex Police spokesman.

They added: “He is white, 5ft 11in, of slim build, with long brown hair and he normally carries a rucksack.

“Jason could be sleeping rough and has links to Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and Hassocks.

“If you see him please report online (http://socsi.in/fTWmL) or dial 101 quoting 1106 of 23/05.”

