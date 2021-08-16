Concert and cream tea event in Hurstpierpoint supports children’s charity

Danny House – the Elizabethan mansion in New Way Lane – played host to two top musicians with Julie Roberts on vocals and Michael Hinton on piano for the NSPCC fundraiser on Sunday August 1.

In addition to the venue and music, guests were also treated to a cream tea that came included with the £15 ticket.

NSPCC community fundraising Manager for Sussex, Kate Hershkowitz, said: “This event has proved to be a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon.

Michael Hinton and Julie Roberts SUS-211108-094346001

“It has been great to see everyone enjoy the music and to help raise money for the NSPCC, so we can continue to be there for children and young people through services like Childline at this challenging time.”

The Hurstpierpoint and Hassocks District NSPCC Fundraising Group puts on several events over the year such as concerts, quizzes, bridge afternoons and is involved with village days like the Hurstpierpoint St Lawrence Fair.