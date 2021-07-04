Cowfest in pictures: Food, friends and fun at Cowfold fair
Families and friends enjoyed a great day out in Cowfold yesterday with the arrival of the village's Cowfest
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 10:21 am
Updated
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 10:22 am
The day included stalls, a fair ground, a classic car show, BBQ, pizza van, licensed bar, pony rides, animal petting, inflatable wipeout, large screen outdoor TV showing the football, dance acts, steam trains, live evening music on a big stage - and a dog show. Here are some of the best pictures from the day.
Page 1 of 4