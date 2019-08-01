Crawley bus crash: ‘The scariest thing of my life’

A passenger on board a bus involved in a head-on crash with a van in Crawley today said: “It was the scariest thing of my life.”

Police say that both the driver of the bus and the van were initially trapped in their vehicles following the crash in Hawth Avenue just before 11.30am.

The crash scene in Hawth Avenue. Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-190108-140122001

A spokesman for the South East Ambulance Service said that the drivers were among 12 people treated at East Surrey Hospital for injuries.

But he said most were ‘walking wounded’ and that ‘no life threatening injuries were reported.’

A woman passenger on the bus - on Metrobus Route 2 - later spoke of her fear following the crash. She posted on social media: “We were on this bus. Scariest thing of my life especially as a mother of 4. Just glad the kids got away unhurt.”

Many expressed sympathy for their ordeal as others also told how they had been on the bus with their children at the time.

Meanwhile, Sussex Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 549 of 01/08.

